Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 8: A chilled out day!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns look at everything as a task to be completed, making them an incredibly independent, hardworking type. They can accomplish whatever they set their minds to, regardless of the energy it requires, so long as they have a clear goal and a path for getting there. Capricorns can hold other people to incredibly high standards. Because they are connected to Saturn, a symbol of restraint and restriction, they are analytical and critical. You barely have time for emotional investments in your personal life at this point. But a conflict at the workplace might be out there to grasp you. Although you may not actively participate in the escalating conflict, the things being said behind your back could affect you.

Capricorn Finance Today

Today, you could find a colleague to help you understand where the problem lies and this will enable you to figure things out with others in your workplace. Before making any type of investment make sure you make full-proof research to safeguard your capital. Financial position will begin to improve as past investment mature and start giving good returns.

Capricorn Family Today

Be sure to schedule some alone time in order to take full advantage of this planetary setting. If you are thinking of starting a family, then this is the perfect time for it. You will spend most of your day indoors, eating ice cream and watching Netflix series all day long.

Capricorn Career Today

Capricorn Health Today

You have adopted a healthy lifestyle and you will begin to reap the benefits of these positive steps very soon. A sense of wellbeing pervades your mind. Rest and relaxation can go a long way in helping your health today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day is perfect for romance and you can plan to surprise your partner with some intimate or extravagant gesture. You also will probably receive a happy surprise from your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026