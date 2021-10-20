Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 20: Get blessings from cupid

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are patient and believe in taking one step at a time, which proves beneficial for you in the long run. You are tolerant and do not mind others making mistakes once in a while. However, make sure you are not taken for granted because of your lenient behaviour. You dislike lethargy and like yourself, you expect people close to you to take actions pertaining to their daily lives swiftly as well. You work hard towards reaching a goal but success usually comes slowly to you. The ability to see the broad picture is what will propel you to the level of achievement you want. Act in accordance with their advice. You are vulnerable and may tend to do something following your instincts.

Capricorn Finance Today

There is a possibility to receive less favourable results in your economic life. Your personal life can also get affected at this time due to weak economic conditions. So, avoid lending money on borrowing from anyone today.

Capricorn Family Today

If a family member is of marriageable age, then there are chances of him/her getting married by the end of this year. There will be an environment of merriment within the family due to childbirth. For acquiring family property, the period might be good.

Capricorn Career Today

Do not get too worked up over the little details. If you allow yourself to get overwhelmed, angry, or sad as a result of the day-to-day problems, you will lose sight of the larger picture and lose perspective.

Capricorn Health Today

New habit of yours would add laurels to your health. It is suggested for you take care of your fitness regime where you are lagging for the past few days and focus on a clean diet. Right amount of water should be consumed.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day is especially favourable for single persons who are likely to meet someone special today who will figure prominently in your future life. Go on a trip because this will rejuvenate your energy and mind and make you feel happier and be at peace as well.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

