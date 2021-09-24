Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: Time to mint money
Today, your positive aspects will come to the fore to make this day most satisfactory.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: Time to mint money

Dear Capricorn, your financial side looks bright, as you are set to earn with both hands and feet. However, be cautious of the developments taking place on the domestic front.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:39 AM IST

Capricorn

People born under this sign are intellectual and philosophical, but can be impatient and promise more than they can deliver. Today, your positive aspects will come to the fore to make this day most satisfactory. However, be cautious of the developments taking place on the domestic front.

 

Capricorn Finance Today

 

Your financial side looks bright, as you are set to earn with both hands and feet! Those into selling secondhand items will find a ready market and do good business. A tax break can come as a big relief for some. Good returns are expected from previous investments. 

 

Capricorn Family Today

 

You can rub people the wrong way by your tendency to become self-righteous at times. Try to avoid situations that you know may provoke someone. Parents unbending attitude can put an end to your dream of a night out with friends. Be wary of cyber criminals, as they can wipe out your bank balance. 

 

Capricorn Career Today

 

In addition to hard work, tact in dealing with superiors, colleagues and subordinates is also important. So, go about your tasks with tact and don’t antagonise anyone at work. The more you interact with your school mates the closer you will get to clearing a competitive exam. 

 

Capricorn Health Today

 

Reducing weight and getting back in shape will be an achievement beyond compare. Those into fitness training may find many eager students wanting to get trained to sport a body like those of their celebrity icons. A new diet will cut down on fat and add to the muscle mass.   

 

Capricorn Love Life Today

 

You may feel a sense of comfort with the one you love and this may make you seriously consider him/ her for marriage. A party may become doubly enjoyable, as you find someone you instantly fall for, who shares your ideas and interests. You may book a table for two in an upscale restaurant. 

 

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rust/ Orange

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

