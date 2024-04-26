 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts strategic decisions | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts strategic decisions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love life is packed with fun and affection.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you smile even at tough hours

Today, the love life is packed with fun and affection. Successful office life is backed by prosperity & good health. Be careful about the diet as well.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: There is prosperity today and health will also be good.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: There is prosperity today and health will also be good.

Have a strong romantic life where you both spend more time together. Ensure you focus on work and skip both ego and office politics. There is prosperity today, and health will also be good.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will flourish today and consider making it more creative. Surprise gifts and appreciation can work out in your favor. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. The second part of the day is good to propose and you will get a positive response. Those who accidentally meet up with an ex-lover will settle the issues and will rekindle the old affair which can cause trouble in the existing love life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to make strategic decisions at the job. Your positive attitude complemented with cordial behavior will help in team assignments. Your innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Make the right decisions today to ensure all targets are met before the day ends. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Those who are in the marketing and sales domain will have a busy schedule today. Businessmen and traders may face some challenges from government agencies and it is vital to troubleshoot this issue before the day ends.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

A legal dispute will be settled today while a few Capricorns will have to handle medical issues that involve financial expenditure. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance and you are also good to renovate the house. You may inherit a family property or will also be successful in buying property.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today. No major illness will trouble the day. However, minor issues including allergies, dental issues, and ailments associated with eyes or ears may be there. Some seniors will have pain in joints and sleep-related issues. Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Consider having a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. You should also drink plenty of water to radiate the skin.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts strategic decisions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On