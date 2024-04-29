Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts achieving success

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love taking risks Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Wealth will not be an issue today but you need to be careful about your health.

Stay loved throughout the day. Your professional commitments will help in your career growth. Financially you are lucky but pay attention to your health today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Share emotions while spending time with your lover. Be productive and innovative at the job. Wealth will not be an issue today but you need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will find new happiness and commitment today. Ensure your communication is good with the lover. Do not delve into the past while spending time together. You should also provide personal space to the lover today. Some single natives will find true love and propose today to express their feelings. Female cancer natives may expect support from their parents. Married Sagittarius natives should not get into extramarital affairs that may invite trouble in the family life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day would be challenging with multiple hiccups at the office, including project delivery and office politics-related issues. However, things will improve as the day progresses and by evening, you will see positive results including the accomplishment of even difficult tasks. Your commitment at work will receive accolades from the seniors. Sales and marketing persons will have to strive hard to meet the target. Legal professionals and aviation employees may have a busy schedule today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Despite the financial pressure, you will get funds to rise for business. Capricorns will get financial assistance from siblings today. You may take the initiative to resolve a property dispute involving siblings. Today is not good to make financial decisions, especially related to stock, trade, and speculative business. Do not lend a big amount to someone as getting it back will be trouble.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues should be careful today. Minor complications may come up. Females must stay away from adventurous activities while on vacation. Do not lift heavy objects and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Practice yoga to improve the stamina. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Seniors should avoid walking on wet surfaces.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)