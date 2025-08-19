Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a star for the team

Consider the choices of your lover and stay together to share your emotions. Professional diligence will play a positive role in meeting the job expectations.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Go for risks at the office, and you will see positive results. Keep the lover happy today and consider safe financial decisions. You should also be careful about your lifestyle today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see hiccups today, and your partner may be influenced by a friend or relative, which will bring unpleasant moments in the coming days. You must talk about this with your lover. Single natives may find a new love today. Those who want to analyze whether the relationship is good to be taken ahead can do it as the day is auspicious. You may also consider a romantic dinner or an evening drive to make the relationship vibrant.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not give up on your career, and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Avoid gossip at the office and focus on performance. Be cordial in the team and show a willingness to take up new tasks. Some healthcare and IT professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations, and this can also impact your routine life. You should not prefer blind investments, and there can also be issues within the family over the property. It is wise to invest in mutual funds as the returns are guaranteed. Do not trust people blindly on financial matters, as you may get cheated.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring the office stress home. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Start the day with exercise and ensure you also have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Avoid aerated drinks today. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. You should not skip medicines today. There can also be issues associated with skin today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On