Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a star for the team Consider the choices of your lover and stay together to share your emotions. Professional diligence will play a positive role in meeting the job expectations. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Go for risks at the office, and you will see positive results. Keep the lover happy today and consider safe financial decisions. You should also be careful about your lifestyle today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see hiccups today, and your partner may be influenced by a friend or relative, which will bring unpleasant moments in the coming days. You must talk about this with your lover. Single natives may find a new love today. Those who want to analyze whether the relationship is good to be taken ahead can do it as the day is auspicious. You may also consider a romantic dinner or an evening drive to make the relationship vibrant.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Do not give up on your career, and ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Avoid gossip at the office and focus on performance. Be cordial in the team and show a willingness to take up new tasks. Some healthcare and IT professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues today. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations, and this can also impact your routine life. You should not prefer blind investments, and there can also be issues within the family over the property. It is wise to invest in mutual funds as the returns are guaranteed. Do not trust people blindly on financial matters, as you may get cheated.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring the office stress home. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Start the day with exercise and ensure you also have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Avoid aerated drinks today. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. You should not skip medicines today. There can also be issues associated with skin today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)