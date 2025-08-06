Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 6, 2025: You may have success in selling a family property

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals Be a caring person in the relationship, and this will help the love affair stay intact. Do not compromise on the quality of the tasks. Health is also fine today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep ego clashes out of the love life. Settle the issues at the workplace and ensure you take up new responsibilities. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see multiple twists today, mostly positive. Some long-distance affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. You should not get into arguments over trivial matters, and there will also be issues related to egos that you need to settle before the days. Do not abuse the parents of your partner, as most relationships may end sadly because of this. Disagreements may happen, but handle them sensibly.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about the hiccups at the workplace that may test your potential. New responsibilities will make you stronger. Do not give ear to office gossip and focus on the job. Your communication skills will work at the negotiation table with clients today. You will also switch jobs today. Those who are in senior positions need to be careful while interacting with clients. Businessmen will be happy to sign new partnerships that will bring in better trade prospects in the coming days.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Settle the financial issues today. You may pick the day to even reconcile with a friend with whom you have a financial dispute. You may also have success in selling a family property that was in a legal dispute for a long period. The second part of the day is good for donating to charity, while some natives will also get a good raise in salary. Some traders may face tax-related issues today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy. Do not bring the office stress home, and ensure you spend more time with the family. Some seniors may have breathing-related issues, and females may also have skin allergies today. Along with maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)