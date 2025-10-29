Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Sales and marketing personnel may have a tough time meeting the target

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos dictate things Keep the love affair free from arguments. Do not compromise on the quality of professional performance. Pay attention to the payments. Health has issues. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Love life will be free from tremors, and the professional one is packed up today. Both wealth and health demand more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair free from tremors. Do not even let a friend or relative interfere in the love affairs, as this can lead to chaos. Male natives may be possessive, which can also make the lover feel suffocated. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. You may also have options to rekindle the relationship with an ex-lover. However, this must not impact the current love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There may be work pressure in the office, but you will be able to overcome it and succeed in accomplishing projects, winning accolades. Sales and marketing personnel will have a tough time meeting the target. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales professionals will have many options to grow. Businessmen will be happy to sign new partnerships. Students may secure admission at a foreign university for higher studies.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor financial issues in the first half of the day, your routine life will be unaffected, and you may go ahead with the plan to buy a property or a vehicle. You may pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may expect property issues within the family. This is a good time to invest the money, and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. The second part of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health can be an issue today. You will have chest-related issues, and the second part of the day is crucial for those who have a history of cardiac ailments. Diabetic natives may develop complications. Children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and vision-related issues. Some natives will also develop an infection in the ear today. Those who are travelling to a hill station need to be careful to have a medical kit ready.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

