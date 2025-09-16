Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You can start a new partnership

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Tackle issues with a smile Challenges in love life demand more attention. Put in more effort to give the best results at the job. Handle wealth carefully. Health will also have issues. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the tremors in the love affair and consider new tasks at the workplace that test your potential. Both finance and health demand more attention today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Continue loving the partner unconditionally. Minor hiccups may come up, and a relative or friend may also influence the lover, which may create a ruckus in the coming days. You need to talk about this today with your partner. Single females can expect a proposal from a known person at college, the office, or the gym today. Married females may have issues with the interference of the siblings of the spouse, and you need to resolve this through open communication.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to clear up the targets today. Those who are into human resources, aviation, accounting, media, academics, and law will have higher chances of switching jobs. The professionals who are into sales and marketing will travel, and IT employees will have a tight schedule. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. You can start a new partnership and can also expand the business to new boundaries.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is not good for making crucial investments in the stock market. You should also not lend a large amount to a friend or sibling today. Some natives will pick the day to buy electronic appliances. Those who are into business will get funds from partners, which ensures better expansion. Ensure you keep a tab on your budget and that you are not spending foolishly.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may have pain in your hips or elbows today. Seniors need to be careful while walking on a wet floor. Children may develop viral fever or digestive issues, and may miss school. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Have a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. While you are on vacation, ensure all necessary medicines are ready. You should also be careful not to consume alcohol while riding a two-wheeler today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

