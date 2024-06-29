Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts financial hiccups

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay healthy and happy today c Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today. Your health is also normal. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today.

Consider crucial decisions in the relationship. Professionally you are good. However, minor monetary issues will be there. No major ailment will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Deliver respect and you will receive it back. Share your emotions and feelings openly with your partner as open communication is important to keep the relationship healthy. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some females will find new love today. Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover and you may take a call on the future of the relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity issues will come up in the first part of the day. Your attitude is crucial, especially at team meetings. Today is good to negotiate with a foreign client. Have a change in the job as you have brighter chances of clearing an interview. In the team, you need to be jovial but professional. Students require paying more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Avoid big monetary decisions today. There can be issues with the investments and some returns may not be as per the expectation. You may buy electronic appliances and home essentials. However, today is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Capricorns will require money for hospital expenditure. Businessmen will see funds through promoters and traders will have good returns.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. There will be relief from pain in joints and viral fever. Though some natives will have sore throats, their routine life will be unaffected. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You need to stay away from tobacco and alcohol. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities including underwater sports today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)