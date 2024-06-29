 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts financial hiccups | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts financial hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for June 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay healthy and happy today

c Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today. Your health is also normal.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024: Minor monetary issues stop crucial financial decisions today.

Consider crucial decisions in the relationship. Professionally you are good. However, minor monetary issues will be there. No major ailment will also trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Deliver respect and you will receive it back. Share your emotions and feelings openly with your partner as open communication is important to keep the relationship healthy. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Some females will find new love today. Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover and you may take a call on the future of the relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity issues will come up in the first part of the day. Your attitude is crucial, especially at team meetings. Today is good to negotiate with a foreign client. Have a change in the job as you have brighter chances of clearing an interview. In the team, you need to be jovial but professional. Students require paying more attention to academics. Entrepreneurs will make new partnership deals and can also confidently move ahead with the decision to launch new ideas.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Avoid big monetary decisions today. There can be issues with the investments and some returns may not be as per the expectation. You may buy electronic appliances and home essentials. However, today is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Capricorns will require money for hospital expenditure. Businessmen will see funds through promoters and traders will have good returns.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. There will be relief from pain in joints and viral fever. Though some natives will have sore throats, their routine life will be unaffected. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You need to stay away from tobacco and alcohol. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities including underwater sports today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 29, 2024 predicts financial hiccups
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On