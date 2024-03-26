 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts you'll embrace new roles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts you'll embrace new roles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 26, 2024 02:28 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Mar 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensitive in your love life and also give priority to your feelings.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You look for positivity today

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024. Take up new roles at the office to prove the professional mettle.
Handle relationship issues with responsibility and enjoy a good official one. Minor financial issues demand smart expenditure. Health is also good today.

Be sensitive in your love life and also give priority to your feelings. Take up new roles at the office to prove the professional mettle. Health is also good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Shower love and affection on the partner and enjoy the relationship to its fullest. Despite minor turbulences in the first half of the day, your relationship will be a smooth sail. Be sensible when you get into arguments and avoid personal insults. Spend more time together and talk more to resolve problems. Female Capricorns will be surprised to receive a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. Keep egos out of the love affair today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity-related issues will be there in the first part of the day. However, you will overcome this as the day progresses. Those who are in the notice period will receive job calls throughout the day. Filter one or two jobs to line up interviews. Students need to put in a little additional effort to be successful. Those who are looking for admission to a foreign university can expect positive news today. Today is good to expand your trade to new territories.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be troubles in the financial life as the day will not be auspicious in terms of money in the first part of the day. This may interrupt the routine life. Some Capricorns will have issues in settling a financial dispute. Fortunate Capricorns will inherit a family property while you may also be required to contribute to a celebration at home or at the office. You may also purchase jewelry, especially in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues more gently. Minor chest-related infections will be there and you are required to consult a doctor. Some Capricorns will develop infections related to the skin, eyes, or ears. Children may fall down while playing to develop bruises. Oral issues are also common among Capricorns today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Follow Us On