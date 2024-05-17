 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts trading disputes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts trading disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity exists but health can give trouble.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in tense hours

Spare time for love and sit to have pleasant moments. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Prosperity exists but health can give trouble.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Spare time for love and sit to have pleasant moments.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Spare time for love and sit to have pleasant moments.

Spend more time in love and ensure your attitude is positive. Be careful at the job and take up new tasks to accomplish them on time. Financial success will be there. Pay attention to health.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see love blooming in your life. Ensure you spend more time together. Settle the disputes of the past and stay happy. Some Capricorns will go back to the old relationship that may bring happiness. However, you should be careful to not hurt the present love affair. Single Capricorns will fall in love today. Discuss the marriage with parents and get approval. The second part of the day is auspicious to get the approval of parents.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be productive at the office and ensure no major trouble comes up in the form of ego. A senior may accuse you of being inexperienced. But do not argue and instead reply with the performance. Healthcare professionals as well as graphic designers will have complicated cases to handle. Some offshore clients may be tough to handle and you need to utilize the communication skills here. Traders may have tiffs with authorities and it is crucial to resolve them today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Resolve every monetary issue with a mature attitude Some Capricorns will develop health issues and should have enough money to handle the medical expenditure. You may also buy home appliances or electronic devices today. While you are good at renovating the house, think before you invest in real estate. You should also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute with a friend.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some Capricorns will develop complications related to the chest or heart that will require immediate medical attention. You may also be hospitalized but things will be back the normal in a few days. Skip aerated drinks and go for fruit juices today and also start hitting a gym for better health. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts trading disputes

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On