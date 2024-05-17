Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts trading disputes

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in tense hours Spare time for love and sit to have pleasant moments. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Prosperity exists but health can give trouble. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024: Spare time for love and sit to have pleasant moments.

Spend more time in love and ensure your attitude is positive. Be careful at the job and take up new tasks to accomplish them on time. Financial success will be there. Pay attention to health.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see love blooming in your life. Ensure you spend more time together. Settle the disputes of the past and stay happy. Some Capricorns will go back to the old relationship that may bring happiness. However, you should be careful to not hurt the present love affair. Single Capricorns will fall in love today. Discuss the marriage with parents and get approval. The second part of the day is auspicious to get the approval of parents.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be productive at the office and ensure no major trouble comes up in the form of ego. A senior may accuse you of being inexperienced. But do not argue and instead reply with the performance. Healthcare professionals as well as graphic designers will have complicated cases to handle. Some offshore clients may be tough to handle and you need to utilize the communication skills here. Traders may have tiffs with authorities and it is crucial to resolve them today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Resolve every monetary issue with a mature attitude Some Capricorns will develop health issues and should have enough money to handle the medical expenditure. You may also buy home appliances or electronic devices today. While you are good at renovating the house, think before you invest in real estate. You should also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute with a friend.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some Capricorns will develop complications related to the chest or heart that will require immediate medical attention. You may also be hospitalized but things will be back the normal in a few days. Skip aerated drinks and go for fruit juices today and also start hitting a gym for better health. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)