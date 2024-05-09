 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2024 predicts minor professional challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2024 predicts minor professional challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 09, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for May 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Health is normal.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the professional life productive.

While the relationship is free from stress today, minor professional challenges will be there. However, you’ll resolve them to give the best performance. Keep the love life free from stress and ensure you spare time for the lover. Keep the professional life productive. No major financial issue will exist. Health is normal.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 9, 2024: Be content in the love relationship.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Have a positive attitude towards the love life. You need to sit and discuss the issues prevailing. Resolve them to make the love affair stronger. However, value the other partner and also consider the suggestions while making decisions. Some couples who were separated will patch up the difference. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses. As the chances to conceive are higher, married Capricorns can expect a new family member.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some legal professionals along with police persons, armed persons, government employees, politicians, and academicians will be under severe stress today. You can expect a change in role at the workplace. Utilize the best to prove your professional mettle. You may be required to spend additional hours at the workplace. Artists, creative persons, and academicians may face issues in the form of personal egos but you will succeed in overcoming them. New joiners will get opportunities to prove their mettle. Utilize them. Entrepreneurs must study every aspect of the business before signing a new deal.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be a good inflow of wealth and even a previous investment will bring in wealth today. Handle the money diligently and put a cap on the expenditure. Your financial status is crucial while you make monetary decisions. Expect good returns from stock and speculative business before the day ends. Traders dealing with textiles fashion accessories, automobiles, and computer accessories will have good returns.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Though you will be free from major medical issues, hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections will be common among professionals. Some children will miss school due to viral fever. Avoid traveling to hilly areas if you suffer from sore throat or body aches. Seniors should skip sugar, oil, and tobacco.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

