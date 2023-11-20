Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts new deals

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in hard work and not in miracles Resolve the troubles in the relationship to stay happy today. The professional schedule will be packed and be careful while handling both wealth and health. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. The professional schedule will be packed and be careful while handling both wealth and health.

Make your love life fabulous today by keeping egos out of it. Have a busy office schedule where new assignments will demand additional working hours. Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You will see bright chances to maintain a relationship today. Resolve the troubles in the love life and also be affectionate. It is important to act as a pillar in your partner’s achievements and this will strengthen the love life. Some relationships will see minor tremors but you need to take the initiative to resolve this crisis. An office romance may sound good but married male Scorpios need to stay out of it.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some crucial assignments will need you to work extra hours today. Accountants, bankers, and financial managers need to be extra careful in the second half of the day. You will be a victim of office politics and it is important to focus on the job. Handle the work pressure with a mature attitude. Some Capricorn natives will move to a new organization for a better package. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while handling money. Though you will see prosperity in the first half of the day, it is important to note that medical expenses will also come up in the second half of the day. A sibling will get engaged in a legal issue and you will need to provide financial support today. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good and normal. However, you must keep a balanced office and personal life. Avoid smoking and adventurous activities today. Some seniors may have pain in joints while Capricorn natives may also suffer from throat issues and viral fever. Do not drive at night through hilly terrains today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

