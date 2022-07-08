Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 8,'22 states, minor ailments

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today, Capricorns are likely to think from their heart while taking decisions. At times, you could be temperamental too. This may have an adverse effect on your professional relationships. Also, some extra workload can put you on edge. However, you will be able to manage it well. A strong financial position may brighten your day. You may achieve something big with your work that will surely make you proud. Social life will be stable for Capricorns. A friend will be there to hear you and give you the right advice. The family front is likely to remain peaceful and tranquil. Those looking to sell property are likely to meet potential buyers. Strong indications of striking a favourable deal. Those of you planning a foreign holiday may come across attractive holiday packages. Students will be under additional pressure from family and relatives regarding their career which may hamper their performance. Capricorns need to watch out for minor ailments and discomfort today.

Capricorn Finance Today Today appears to be favourable for making fresh investments for Capricorns. Today there will be financial stability and you may also spend on charitable causes. Investors can bankroll new ventures which are likely to turn profitable very soon.

Capricorn Family Today You will experience a happy and peaceful domestic environment. Today, you will be inclined to spend some time with your distant relatives and relive golden memories. Be a better listener with family members and take advice from them.

Capricorn Career Today Try to be more decisive and not take things carelessly. You are advised to work hard to meet your deadlines. Avoid friction with senior workers over pending work matters. Capricorns are advised to look through paperwork before submitting or signing today.

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, take care of your diet. Avoid intake of fatty food and make sure to include workouts in your daily routine. Health issues relating to cold, cough and indigestion can cause some discomfort.

Capricorn Love Life Today Love and romance are likely to increase in your life and you will enjoy a blissful relationship with your spouse. If you are single, a friend or close relative is likely to discuss an interesting prospect with you. Proceed with an open mind.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

