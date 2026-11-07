Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Family encouragement may inspire affection and fresh beginnings

Your children’s support will fill you with joy and fresh energy today. Their involvement will make a family moment feel especially rewarding, and their studies are likely to be satisfactory. You may also become involved in religious work, with an observance or a related conversation finding a place in the day. The atmosphere will encourage interest in something beyond your usual routine. The Moon begins the day in Virgo in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creating a good mood for study. It then moves later in the afternoon into Libra in your tenth house, favoring noticed work and public-facing tasks. Your attention will shift from learning and guidance towards the role you play in the wider world. The encouragement you feel at home will remain part of the day’s warmth, even as practical responsibilities become more prominent.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
This will be a lucky day for your love life, and your affection towards your spouse will increase. Familiar company will feel particularly dear, giving an ordinary exchange more emotional value than usual. You will want to be closer and more openly affectionate. For those in a relationship, the pleasure will come through the sense that love has a comfortable place within daily life. Family happiness will add to that feeling, especially when your children's support becomes apparent. A private matter will also enter the conversation, but it will sit alongside genuine warmth. Making time for your partner will fit naturally with the day’s affectionate mood.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Children’s studies are likely to be satisfactory, bringing relief and pleasure to the household. Students will find themselves in a good mood for learning, especially when a teacher’s explanation gives their reading a clearer direction. Later, work that involves dealing with people is favored, and your contribution is likely to be noticed. Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, is retrograde, putting professional conversations, messages and deals at the center of your attention. A work discussion will matter because it helps you explain what you intend to do. For businesspeople, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors giving that beginning a clear shape through discussion. Your role will feel more visible as the afternoon develops, and expressing your purpose will become part of the work itself.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
A joint-account or in-law-related question will come up and require patience. Jupiter in Leo, your eighth house, is direct, bringing shared money and private matters into view. The discussion will concern resources connected with someone else as well as yourself. The amount involved may be less absorbing than the need to reach a shared understanding. Keep impatience out of this conversation; it will make a sensitive matter harder to discuss. Business beginnings are favored, but that promise does not settle every question about the money attached to them. Today’s financial attention will be divided between a possible new enterprise and an existing shared concern. Both will feel more manageable when the purpose of the conversation is clear.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Health is favored, and your general condition is likely to be sound. The joy you feel through your children’s support will bring a welcome sense of energy, making ordinary responsibilities easier to approach. Your mood will also benefit from having something worthwhile to learn or take part in. Later, being visible at work will add activity to the day. A comfortable pace will help you enjoy that involvement. The strongest lift will come from the feeling of being supported by people who matter to you.
Tip for the Day: Enjoy your family’s encouragement, and give shared financial questions a patient hearing.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More