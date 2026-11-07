Abdul El-Sayed launches 'Habibi PAC' days after winning Michigan Senate race

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched a new political action committee called Habibi PAC, just days after winning Michigan's US Senate race. The move signals his plans to support political allies and build influence within the Democratic Party beyond his election victory. Abdul El-Sayed launches Habibi PAC after winning Michigan's Senate race to support Democratic allies and expand his political influence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings cited by The Hill show that El-Sayed set up the leadership PAC after securing his Senate seat on Tuesday. Unlike a campaign committee, a leadership PAC is not used to fund its founder's own election campaign. Instead, it allows an elected official to raise money and support other candidates and political allies.

The name Habibi comes from Arabic and means “my beloved." El-Sayed has repeatedly used the term during his campaign and in his response to political attacks from Republicans.

In his victory speech, he used it to address Vice President JD Vance, who had criticised him during the campaign.

“JD, habibi,” El-Sayed said. “There is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

The remark drew attention to his upcoming swearing-in, which Vance will oversee in his role as vice president.

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El-Sayed's use of Arabic during campaign Arabic language and culture were visible throughout El-Sayed's campaign. His supporters wore “Habibi for Abdul” shirts at campaign events as he sought to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

El-Sayed defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan, a key battleground state. The Associated Press reported that his victory made him the first Muslim American elected to the Senate.

His campaign also gathered national attention because of his criticism of US military aid to Israel and his decision to openly embrace his Muslim identity. He ran advertisements highlighting his faith and his stated commitment “to serve God and to serve our neighbors”.

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Republicans targeted El-Sayed over his faith El-Sayed faced repeated attacks over his religion during the campaign. President Donald Trump called him a “jihadist” and repeatedly mispronounced his name, referring to him as Mohamed, according to The Hill.

Rogers also tried to link El-Sayed to extremist organisations, although the senator-elect has no established connection to those groups.

El-Sayed used the word Habibi to push back against such attacks, turning a familiar Arabic expression into a recurring part of his campaign message.

The launch of Habibi PAC now gives him a way to support other Democratic candidates and take part in future political contests. His victory in Michigan has also placed him in a position to influence discussions within the party as Democrats look ahead to the 2028 presidential election.