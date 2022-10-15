Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Know your obstacle today

Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Know your obstacle today

Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 15 to read the daily astrological prediction for Capricorn. Your career may go smooth with no issues and no rewards. You may manage all work efficiently.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2022: Dear Capricorn, today may bring some problems on the financial front as you may not get your regular income from an old investment.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, today may bring some problems on the financial front as you may not get your regular income from an old investment. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may find it difficult to balance your expenses with the recent expenditure and this may create some trouble for you. It may not be easy for your family to understand your present financial problem. However, they may not put you into any unnecessary pressure and things may look fine. Your career may go smooth with no issues and no rewards. You may manage all work efficiently. Health may not pose any trouble. You may be careful when eating outside with friends.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your finances may grow but not as per your expectations. You may decide to postpone making investments in the business. It may not be good for you to start any new venture today. There may be a chance that there is some loss in business so stay extra careful today, Capricorn.

Capricorn Family Today

Capricorn, today may be a regular day on the family front. There may be some routine pending tasks that you may complete today. Life may be usual with no extra pains or fun. You may fulfill your domestic responsibilities with ease.

Capricorn Career Today

You may feel extremely happy and may thank God for this day. The problem that you may have faced from the last few days may seem to get resolved. Your boss may be satisfied with the output that you have given him/her.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health may be fine and may not need any special attention. With proper medications, all old ailments may seem to settle down. You may not worry as you may learn to meditate and stay calm. You may read good literature to have a healthy well-being.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may be satisfied with the behavior and attitude of your partner. You may wish to do something special for her/him but because of time constraint may not be able to fulfill any idea. No worries, Capricorn, you may do this the next day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

