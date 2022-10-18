Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Bank balance may improve

Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Bank balance may improve

Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Capricorn. If single, today, you may meet the person you spend the rest of your life with.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: You may receive some unexpected money from inheritance.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: You may receive some unexpected money from inheritance.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, today may be a sound financial day for you. You may finalize some new financial deals, which may bring a substantial increase to your regular income. Money may not be a problem for you if you may find yourself keen to buy a luxurious property. Your family may feel happy with your achievements and may shower their blessings on you. There may be a close-knit celebration at home. Your children may be sincere towards their studies and this may keep you satisfied. However, there may be some trouble on the work front. You may not be able to finish a task efficiently and this may upset your boss. You may have to work hard to bring things back to normal.

Capricorn Finance Today
Your financial front may become stronger today, though you may feel it happening slowly. You may receive some unexpected money from inheritance. Your bank balance may improve with better inflow of money.

Capricorn Family Today
Capricorn, you may make an effort to erase the loneliness and depression of your parents. The day may take you close to your family members. Some family members may start to trust on you a little too much.

Capricorn Career Today
Today may not bring any satisfaction on the career front. You may feel low on courage and stamina. You may need to be watchful at your workplace as your work may not get appreciated by your seniors.

Capricorn Health Today
Capricorn, you may resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym for that. You may not have not face any health issues today. However, you may understand that it may be good to be careful at the right time than regret later.

Capricorn Love Life Today
You may experience a loving and caring bond developing between you and your partner. There may be a good chance that you may receive a pleasant surprise and maintain a positive disposition throughout the day. If single, today, you may meet the person you spend the rest of your life with.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs zodiac sign astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope capricorn
