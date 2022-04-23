Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your day may start comfortably. Things may work out in your favour and you may get to make a profit from it. Your circle of friends is likely to become larger as you start to interact with people more on the social front. Not just that, you may also be recognized for your generous activities. Some influential individuals may help you further your professional aspirations. You are likely to take up creative activities that make you happy and also help you express yourself better. Some minor hiccups are foreseen, but that is likely to be a passing phase. Be patient as far as your personal life is concerned. Making adjustments may bode well for you. A practical approach may be needed to bring changes to your life. Travelling with friends may be refreshing. Property matters may take longer to get sorted.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, you may feel secure with your financial planning. However, rising expenses may trouble you. You may make small profits from unexpected sources, which is likely to take care of your growing needs.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the day may not very promising. You may get into arguments with loved ones, keeping the homely atmosphere volatile. Children may be affected due to these situations. Maintain calm and harmony.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, growth and progress are foreseen. You may be given additional tasks, which you are likely to perform well and above standards. The monetary benefit is likely for some of you. Keep up the winning streak.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health remains perfect and you may enjoy peace of mind. Continuous efforts to bring changes in your weight issues are likely to bear fruits. Yoga and meditation are also likely to benefit you both physically and psychologically.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may find yourself depending on your beloved for emotional needs. Your love for each other may grow and you are likely to spend intimate moments together. Your partner might propose marriage.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Violet

