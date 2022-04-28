Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

Read your free daily Capricorn horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 28, 2022
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

 

This is an excellent day. You can have multiple job offers to choose from.  Stars are favorable and now this is the right time to plan your finances and invest in the better deals. Property matters may sort out in your favor and an ancestral property may be transferred to your name. You may feel good about yourself and positive vibe may feel you with enthusiasm to start something new and invest yourself in achieving your goals.

 

Your spouse may encourage you to join professional courses or follow to your passion. Those who are single or want to get married, they may get marriage proposals. 

 

What else is there to unfold for the day? Find out below:

 

Capricorn Finance Today

You may have to help sibling or friend financially. New business may thrive and you may increase income sources by joining part time job too. You may shop a lot today and make the most of the online offers or discount deals.

 

Capricorn Family Today

Those who have been missing their sibling or cousins, they may get chance to meet them in a family event. Homemakers may be busy in planning something special for loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

This is the right time to apply for new jobs or change career path. Those who have started new business, they may get huge profit soon. Some may get raise or promoted to the higher positions.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is your priority, so you may plan your routine accordingly. Some may start morning or evening walk. You may also work on your mental health by practicing yoga and meditation.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love and romance may be in the air and you may be busy in talking to your partner about future. Candle light dinner or a long drive may give you reason to enjoy the day to the fullest.


Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

