Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian actresses who were born under Leo

If fame and stardom are how we perceive a successful life, then there are some factors that helped them achieve that success. As per astrological interpretations, hard work and courage are not only the factors that worked right for successful people, their sun signs and planetary positions have a say in that.

The fifth sign of the zodiac Leo is ruled by the sun and houses famous and stylish personalities who have made remarkable success in show business. As per the Western zodiac, Leo comes in the period between July 23 and August 22. Leos are dominating, generous, intelligent, offbeat, carefree and bold. As attention seekers, they are party lovers and love to be the centre of attraction. Loyalty and consistency are the most talked about traits of Leo.

There are some personality traits that all Leos share that these beauties have utilised to reach heights. Let me introduce to you 4 Indian actresses who were born under Leo, to whom you share the sun sign as well as personality traits:

Kajol

The most loved and successful actress of Bollywood, our Simran has come a long way. Kajol was born on 5 August 1974. As a Leo persona, she is fearless and has beautifully carried her work and life together. With her films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge(DDLJ), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham(K3G), Fanaa, etc., she has won Indian’s heart too many times.

Taapsee Pannu

The stunning Taapsee Pannu was born on 1 August 1987 and is bold and intelligent like every other Leo. Struggling to grab her seat at first to become one of the finest talents in the film industry, she has made a lasting impact with her films like Badla, Naam Shabana, Mulk, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is full of life and the young and vibrant actress has become a sensation in recent years. The Pataudi princess was born on 12 August 1995. The Leo in her is clearly visible as she is witty, intelligent, carefree and adventurous. Her Kedarnath and Simmba were a hit at the box office. The star kid has also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

Kiara Advani

Charming Kiara Advani was born on 31 July 1991. Stealing our attention with her most recognised film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where is played Dhoni’s wife to her recent one Jugjugg Jeeyo, she never failed to grab the eyeballs. She is cool, softspoken and stylish. Started her career with Fugly in 2014, she has acted in many films including Lust Stories, Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.