Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Aquarius Horoscope for 26 June 2025: A new loan may be approved

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: There can be issues associated with the lungs and it is also crucial to not lift heavy objects in the evening hours.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Beat the challenges in your life today

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Take up new tasks that also demand utmost commitment today at the workplace. Health is normal.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spare time for the relationship and value the emotions of the partner. Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. Handle wealth carefully while health is at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship. Spend time together, and also ensure you consider the opinions of your lover while making decisions today. Some females will have issues within the family over the relationship, and the second part of the day is also good to convince the family. You can also pick the day to express your feelings to your crush. If you want to get married, this is the best time to make the call. Go ahead with your relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges with care. You will have serious and crucial tasks waiting. Ensure you accomplish them without compromise. There can also be office politics, which may turn your attention. Skip gossip, and you must ensure to maintain a good rapport with the team members and clients. The first half of the day is good to launch a new project. Your interaction with the client will be fruitful. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have control over the financial affairs today. Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today. There will be requirements at home, including medical and educational. A new loan will be approved, and you may also get assistance from your spouse's family. You may also own a vehicle today. Some celebrations will take place within the family, and you will need to contribute generously.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the lungs and it is also crucial to not lift heavy objects in the evening hours. Senior natives may develop respiratory issues and some children may also complain about vision-related troubles. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
