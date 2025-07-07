Capricorn Horoscope for July 7, 2025: There may be chest-related issues that might require medical attention

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No tasks are tough to achieve Keep the relationship intact through open communication. Overcome the professional challenges today and prefer safe monetary investments. Health is normal. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Utilize the wealth smartly and also be creative in professional life. No major love-related issues will create a hiccup in the life. Health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Settle the minor tremors that may disturb the day in the first part of the day. You must value the suggestions of the lover while making crucial decisions. Ensure you provide personal space for the lover. The second part of the day is good for settling issues with an ex-lover. Some females can expect a proposal from someone known for a long time. This may come as a surprise today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work out at the office. . Skip office gossip and instead show the willingness to take up new roles. Some tasks will also need you to don multiple hats today. There will be pressure related to deadlines and it is vital to be available at client sessions with accurate details. You should have solid reasoning for tweaks in a project and this will impress the clients. Some media persons, lawyers, architects, mechanical engineers, copywriters, and accountants will also face challenges professionally.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there and you may also sell or buy a property. You can also consider buying a vehicle today. You will settle money-related disputes with friends or family members. A relative or sibling may be in financial need and you can give a helping hand today but ensure you get the money back on time. Entrepreneurs will also settle all tax-related issues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There will be chest-related issues that will require medical attention. You may also have complications related to bones and athletes may develop minor injuries today. Some females will have skin infections while viral fever, sore throat, and allergies will also be common today. Eye and throat-related issues may cause minor trouble which will not impact the routine life. Pregnant females need to be careful while travelling.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)