Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Sagittarius Horoscope for 26 June 2025: You may book flight tickets or hotel reservations for a vacation abroad

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 26, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Keep life stress-free by staying in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible in decisions

Keep the relationship productive today. Consider new tasks that will test your potential in the workplace. Both money and health will be at your side today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay committed to the official assignments and you’ll see the results. Settle all love relationship issues. You are fortunate in both finance and health today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair stable, and you may require maintaining strong communication with the lover. Ensure you both spend time together and share your emotions. Your lover may prefer being expressive in terms of romance. The second half of the day is good to convince the parents about the relationship. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life. Single females may expect proposals today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not say no to new tasks at the workplace. The management and seniors trust your calibre and utilise every opportunity to prove your professional mettle. Some tasks will require you to spend more time at the workplace, while some marketing professionals will require striving hard to convince the clients. Your communication skills will be helpful here. For students, the chances to study are high. You may also receive support from a close family member in business affairs.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up, and this will also help you make crucial financial decisions. Some females will succeed in settling prosperity issues, and businessmen will also clear all dues. There will be financial assistance from family members in trade affairs, while the second part of the day is good to invest in the stock market. You may also book flight tickets or hotel reservations for a vacation abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Keep life stress-free by staying in the company of people with a positive attitude. You should also be careful about your lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in protein, minerals, and vitamins. You may have variations in blood pressure, but this will be resolved before the day ends. Children may have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope for 26 June 2025: You may book flight tickets or hotel reservations for a vacation abroad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On