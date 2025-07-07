Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Taurus Horoscope for July 7, 2025: You may buy or sell a new property

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds through promoters.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Always have a smile

Ensure the love affair is intact and there will also be opportunities to excel in the career. Financially you are good but be wise in money-related decisions.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Continue your sincerity at work. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair alive through open communication. It is crucial to spend more time together and you may also share the emotions without inhibitions. Some females will find the relationship toxic and may come out of it. Your love life will see minor twists and you may also introduce the lover to the parents to get the approval. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead must have proper discussions to the romance alive.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor professional issues and it is vital that you handle them without impacting productivity. Continue giving suggestions at the workplace, especially at team sessions. However, a senior may not like this and will try belittling your ideas. Healthcare, IT, legal, animation, and banking professionals will have a tight schedule. Your commitment is crucial in teamwork. Healthcare, law, architecture, hospitality, and banking professionals will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will be successful in launching a new project or concept today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you will be good to try the fortune in speculative business. You may buy or sell a new property. Females will inherit a part of the property while some natives will also require spending for the education of their children. You will also require financially helping a friend or sibling today. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a good lifestyle. Start the day early with exercise. There can be issues associated with breathing and females need to be careful while having food from outside. Children will complain about oral health issues and there can be trouble with sleep today. You should not miss medications. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

