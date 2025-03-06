Elon Musk and Donald Trump: Here's what astrology has to say about their future friendship

Astrological significance of Elon Musk and Donald Trump: Two trailblazing figures seem to be shaking the world awake, and the strong Uranian influences in their astrological charts suggest they are the catalysts of our time. They embody the transformative energy of Pluto in Aquarius. This article will unveil the connection between Elon Musk and Donald Trump and how astrology has a role to play in their bond. FILE - President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Despite their stark differences—aside from perhaps their number of children and romantic relationships—Elon Musk and Donald Trump share key Uranian traits. Their influence extends beyond mere disruption; they represent archetypal forces shaping the collective evolution of thought and progress.

How Uranus Connects Trump and Musk?

Elon Musk and Donald Trump share a strong Uranus-Sun connection, reinforcing the idea that both he and Donald Trump embody the essence of Aquarius-Uranus leadership. Their time has undeniably arrived. Pluto in Aquarius manifests differently in each of them. Trump wields power through disruption, while Musk channels power through technological innovation.

Musk was known as a prodigy from an early age, a true genius with an extraordinary mind. His Mercury placement gives him a razor-sharp intellect and an ability to detach emotionally, allowing for moments of unparalleled clarity. He has openly acknowledged being "on the spectrum" and has hinted at possible bipolar tendencies, experiencing both deep lows and periods of intense focus. A lifelong outsider, Musk has always carried a desire to stand out. His childhood was marked by severe bullying, shaping him into someone who sought to prove himself.

Trump, on the other hand, played the opposite role, he was the bully as a child and, in many ways, still is. This contrast creates a fascinating archetypal connection between them. Despite their differences, they seem to "get" each other, recognizing the power they hold to reshape the world. Uranus is the planet of rebellion, innovation, disruption, and radical change, qualities that both men embody in their transformative ways.

Connected by Cancer

Both Musk and Trump share Mercury in Cancer, which gives them a deep sense of intuition and emotional sensitivity, even if it’s not always obvious. They can be moody, but they also have a keen ability to read people, though they may use this skill more for their own advantage than for genuine connection.

One thing is certain: they both have an instinct for tapping into the emotions of the public, especially the sentiments of many Americans. Their similar way of thinking makes it easier for them to communicate and understand each other.

Connected by Mars

Both Trump and Musk have the Sun making contact with Mars, which fuels their drive, competitiveness, and determination. This trait is more pronounced in Trump, whose Mars in Leo pushes him to seek victory and recognition at all costs. He thrives on winning and being in the spotlight.

Musk, on the other hand, shares this competitive edge but channels it differently. His Mars in Aquarius draws him to challenges in intellectual fields like engineering, technology, and artificial intelligence. He wants to be a pioneer in innovation and always strives to lead in these areas. He also has a strong desire to dominate in gaming, though he has faced accusations of cheating in online forums.

Like Trump, Musk has a fiery temper, especially when confronted with rules or restrictions. He firmly believes that progress comes from taking risks, and he often argues that Americans have lost sight of this mindset.

If they manage to stay in their respective lanes, they could potentially collaborate, but Trump is unlikely to tolerate any challenge to his approach or authority.

The Astrological link between Trump and Elon's father

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, was born just about 20 days before Donald Trump. That means they both have the Sun in Gemini, sharing nearly identical planetary placements, except for differences in their Moon and Mercury signs.

And because of this astrological link, Elon is naturally familiar with Trump’s energy—he’s essentially spent his life navigating a similar personality. He likely feels at home around Trump and has already learned how to handle the drama, unpredictability, and bold decision-making that comes with it.

Trump’s Moon in Sagittarius gives him an innate need to take risks and play god, always seeking the next big adventure. Errol Musk’s Moon placement is uncertain, but if it’s in Aquarius, it would indicate a deep need for freedom and detachment, possibly explaining why he seemed unburdened by family responsibilities.

Another fascinating connection lies in Mercury, the planet of communication. Both Trump and Elon share Mercury in Cancer, making them intuitive, emotionally driven thinkers. Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, however, has Mercury in Taurus, which suggests a stubborn, practical, and blunt communication style. This may have made it difficult for Elon to connect with him, especially when they tried to have meaningful conversations.