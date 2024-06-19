Mercury in Cancer 2024: Astrological predictions for your rising sign

Mercury is in Cancer from June 17th to July 2nd 2024. This means it’s a great time to share your feelings openly. Instead of feeling awkward, embrace the chance to speak from your heart. Add some emotion to your words, whether talking to coworkers or writing a long message to a friend. This will help you connect better with others and encourage them to share their feelings. Mercury in Cancer 2024 predictions for each rising sign.

Aries & Aries Rising sign

As Mercury moves into Cancer, try to add more emotion to your conversations at home. This could mean writing a heartfelt letter to your younger self, talking about chores with your housemates, or planning a meaningful chat with an older relative. Don't be afraid to open up and include your feelings in these discussions. The more you share what's on your mind, the more you will benefit emotionally, which will also strengthen you in other areas of your life.

Taurus & Taurus Rising

With Mercury entering Cancer, it's important to communicate sincerely over the next few weeks. This advice might sound simple, but it can be challenging to follow through. Fortunately, Mercury supports you, so take the opportunity to tell those around you how much they mean to you. Make an effort to have heartfelt conversations with your neighbours and bring your emotions into any writing or teaching tasks you undertake. Keeping your feelings to yourself won't benefit you—share them genuinely.

Gemini & Gemini Rising

As Mercury moves into Cancer, focus on the emotions behind the stories you tell about your talents. Over the next few weeks, be open about your feelings when talking about your financial goals and dreams. Pay attention to how you feel, both emotionally and physically, when you share your skills or receive praise. Don't be afraid to express your aspirations for saving and budgeting. It's beneficial to include your heart in these matters.

Cancer & Cancer Rising

With Mercury in your sign, you have a powerful voice over the next few weeks. Your words will have a significant impact, so take the time to talk about your dreams and aspirations. Write a letter to your future self about your goals or reflect on what you've learned about trust, forgiveness, and love. Use this period as a reminder that it's important to lower your defences and let your heart guide your conversations. This is how you truly embrace life.

Leo & Leo Rising

As Mercury enters Cancer, it's a great time to journal about old memories, recent dreams, new project ideas, or anything that's weighing on your heart. If writing isn't your style, consider using voice memos, creating collages, or engaging in physical activities to connect with your emotions. While talking to yourself might feel odd at first, it can be a powerful way to nurture the parts of you that need care.

Virgo & Virgo Rising

Now is the perfect time to be open with your friends. Over the next few weeks, make a conscious effort to express your feelings intentionally. This will benefit everyone involved. You might be surprised by the opportunities that arise from starting these conversations. If there's a group project or a collective goal you want to pursue, reach out and collaborate. Together, you can build a more supportive and inspiring community.

Libra & Libra Rising

It's a great time to clarify your feelings, especially regarding your public-facing roles or your greater purpose in life. If you're passionate about a project or job, share your emotions about it. Be genuine in your communications rather than going through the motions. If you've been wanting to connect with someone in your field, don't hesitate to reach out. It's not about the outcome but about acting on your instincts and expressing your true feelings.

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising

Don't hold back on sharing your hopes for the future. Think about what you want your life to feel like a year from now and express these thoughts, whether in a detailed note to a friend or in your journal. Even if it feels cheesy, it's worth being vulnerable and letting others see your emotions. Your feelings have great depth, so let them be heard.

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising

Open your heart and communicate with your feelings to improve your collaborations. No matter the topic, take the risk and speak sincerely. Over the next few weeks, if old pains resurface, write about them, talk them over with a trusted person, record a voice note, or simply cry it out. The more effort you put into expressing yourself honestly, the more you'll nourish and support yourself, potentially even finding new focus. This is how healing begins.

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising

It's time to express your affection to your friends and loved ones. Over the next few weeks, remind yourself how fulfilling it is to tell someone what they mean to you and to receive their love in return. Whether you're thanking a business partner for your achievements together or telling a friend why they are important to you, lead with your heart. Being sentimental might feel risky, but it's worth it.

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising

Share your thoughts on how you want your routines and schedules to look and how you plan to make them happen. Over the next few weeks, if a new idea about organizing your day pops up, write it down, text it to a friend, or set a reminder for later. If you desire more relaxed, unhurried time to unwind, keep brainstorming and adjusting until you find a balance that works for you.

Pisces & Pisces Rising

Support your creative and enjoyable activities by sharing your thoughts and feelings. If your emotions are strong, channel them into creative outlets you enjoy. You might feel exposed when sharing your innermost thoughts and desires, but this is how great art is made, and meaningful connections are formed. Being sincere doesn't mean being cheesy. Take the risk and express yourself.

Disclaimer: This content is intended for informational purposes only and was not authored by a professional astrologer.