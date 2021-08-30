Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis, with your easy-going nature and adaptability, you will have the stars lined up for you in perfect harmony. Do not overthink because your gentle and affectionate behaviour is likely to win hearts wherever you go. Good fortune awaits as you are set to become the life of any party. You need to make decisions without wasting much time, as opportunity once lost will not come back. Your quick wit is very likely to resolve old property issues that have been pending for too long. Students will also benefit from lucrative offers that will be presented to them today.

Gemini Finance Today

Money from speculative sources will start flowing in, making it easier for you to invest in newer schemes. Rise in income is expected as you work hard towards achieving set targets. Money-wise, long-term assets are likely to be rewarding.

Gemini Family Today

Family members will be your driving force and that will help you steer clear of problems in the coming days. It will be an auspicious day to plan a short trip with your family. This will not only strengthen relationships but will also give you a chance to express yourself clearly.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally, the day promises to be favorable. Prompt execution of new ideas at work is likely to make you a favourite amongst seniors. You might have to juggle a couple of projects together due to the influx of work, but with your expertise, you will excel.

Gemini Health Today

Challenges on the health front are likely to slow down, giving you more time to think of newer ways to give your health a boost. Supplementary medication will start bringing good results but you will have to work hard towards maintaining a balanced lifestyle, where health generally remains fine.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you are single and looking to settle down with someone desperately, this is not the right time for you. You will have to keep up your hopes for a brighter future as better proposals are waiting for you right around the corner. Romance might face a setback due to your indecisiveness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey





