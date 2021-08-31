Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today is not the day to get overly excited about a situation, Gemini. You may end up in emotional quicksand that is difficult to escape. It is very important to have a friend who you can talk to when you are travelling down your emotional journey.

Gemini Finance Today

If you're interested in home mortgages or property, your ideas may very well be something you're excited about. Maximum information is fresh about these topics. These fields allow you to be incredibly successful either through work or investment.

Gemini Family Today

Today is the ideal day for you and your friends to go on a long trip. Gather a group together for a cookout or picnic. They'll look forward to seeing you again and will be thankful for the opportunity. This party will be great fun, and everyone will leave with great memories.

Gemini Career Today

It's a great time to dust off your resume and send it out if you've been searching for new work. Make a paper trail of the benefits you've given to your company, such as with a promotion or perks package. When you request a meeting or an interview, go ahead and attend. This is the best time to be yourself.

Gemini Health Today

Instead of opening up, you keep things bottled up and keep others in the dark about what you are feeling. It's as if you're afraid that if you let others know your true feelings now, things will only get worse. Your survival instinct sometimes causes you unnecessary suffering because of this approach. When you're feeling blue, you should do something creative to overcome this tendency. If you're still feeling down after doing this, go ahead and talk to a friend about your feelings.

Gemini Love Life Today

If something encourages you to take a chance and encourages you to break from the familiar, it is especially useful now. If you're working on something that is totally different and has no end of possibilities, then your vision will come to life. The only thing preventing you from leaping into the unknown is the past. Not only are old ideas no longer relevant, but ideas and ideals based on new ideas do not work well together. In order to fully immerse yourself in the present moment, you must first transcend this deadlock Gemini.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874