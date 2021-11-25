Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 25: Health front looks good

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your creativity may find a practical outlet today out may create an inspiration for you that exceed your normal abilities. This is likely to benefit you as you may be successful in securing your future. You are also likely to be successful in all that you may undertake. You may find more energy to do extra tasks and put in extra efforts to get ahead of your competitors. You may have to keep your own desires on the backburner and cater to someone else first for the time being. This is likely to enhance your social standing. Students may face some complications with their learning and may face anxiety in achieving good results. Some of you may get a chance to improve the opportunities for foreign travel. These travels may turn out to be perfect for advancement and growth. The day may an ideal time to buy and sell the property as the deals may bring handsome profit.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to spend your time clearing your debts or loans to stabilize your financial position. Your income flow is likely to be good and you may earn handsome profit from investments made in the past.

Gemini Family Today

You may have an abundance of energy for yourself, your family and friends; you may also find yourself as an important person of reference for your loved ones. You are likely to succeed in eliminating any contradictions between family members. This may make your parents feel proud of you.

Gemini Career Today

A situation on the work front or with your co-workers may seem to be all consuming of your energies today; a review may be in order to streamline your work. You may have to manage the show on your own on the professional front for now.

Gemini Health Today

Health, that had been a source of concern for some, is likely to show drastic improvement. Some of you may finally start your workout and include a healthful diet in your daily habit.

Gemini Love Life Today

Recent developments on the romantic are likely to cheer you. You can plan a romantic evening with your partner to consolidate your bond and reignite the chemistry.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

