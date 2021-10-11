Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Today is certainly a good day!
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Today is certainly a good day!

Dear Gemini, your consistent efforts will get you success on the professional front. Try to be available for your partner and include a light workout in your daily routine.
Your financial condition and health will remain good,
Your financial condition and health will remain good,
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, it will be a satisfying day at work as you have an attachment to work responsibilities. You will be able to complete all pending tasks today. Those who deal in any business may also get new clients and profitable deals.

You are advised to be diplomatic on the family front in order to avoid any conflict and maintain peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Your financial condition and health will remain good, so you may plan a long or short trip with friends to break the monotonous routine.

What else is there to unfold for the day? Read ahead.

Gemini Finance Today

You will plan to start a new venture as your stable financial condition allows you to do so, but it is advised to postpone it for now. Some may splurge on household stuff or some artefacts.

Gemini Family Today

Your involvement may be required in sorting out a family issue. Someone may be hurt by your harsh speaking, so control it. Try to be available for your partner when he needs you.

Gemini Career Today

Your consistent efforts will get you success on the professional front. You will be able to complete your work on time by devoting extra hours at work. You may need to spend some time helping your colleague, but it will be recognised.

Gemini Health Today

You will feel comfortable after recovering from a prolonged health issue. A health tip offered by someone close will work wonders for you. Try including a light workout in your daily routine.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love birds may plan to take their relationship to the next level. It is a favourable day to discuss something important with your spouse or lover. If looking for an approval from a family elder regarding your relationship – today is certainly a good day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope gemini astrology horoscope sun sign + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out