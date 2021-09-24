Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: We see new source of income!

Gemini

People born under this sign are intellectual and eloquent, but can be inquisitive too. Today seems to be your lucky day when your positive traits combine to contribute towards your health and finances. However, keep your focus on domestic issues.

Gemini Finance Today

It is the day when money can literally rain on you, so park your money in a latest scheme that seems promising. An important decision on a deal, that was much awaited, is likely to get finalised and give a major boost to your profits. You will have enough to buy a high-end car or even a yacht!

Gemini Family Today

Bad memories of yesteryears are likely to plague your mind today. It is time you resolved old issues that have surfaced once again. Simplify your life by steering clear of people who complicate it. If you are sad, don’t think only you are affected, it affects the whole family.

Gemini Career Today

It a great day to initiate a project or a plan you have been sitting on for some time. If you think your efforts are not being recognised at work, don’t worry; you are likely to get rewarded for your honesty and hard work in a big way.

Gemini Health Today

The more you focus on workouts, the nearer you get to your fitness target. Your passion for fitness will find you in top physical condition. Those trying to make their bodies sculpted will achieve their dreams by training under a qualified trainer. Shedding weight may become the biggest achievement for some on the health front.

Gemini Love Life Today

Fond memories of former lover’s beauty and grace will continue to illuminate your life. A new beginning is foreseen for some on the romantic front. In matters of romance, do only what your heart tells you. Spouse seems unusually nice today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

