Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: We see conflicting circumstances

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis, good things will start coming your way, giving you a chance to rejoice once again. You need to fasten your seat belts and be prepared for a happening time. Your mind will be in two places at the same time, so first you need to focus your attention towards your priorities or it is very likely that situations will go against you in no time. A few conflicting circumstances are likely to spring up, which you will cruise through without any difficulty. You need to calm down and take each step slowly and steadily as lady luck is smiling on you today.

Gemini Finance Today

It is a good time to start planning for a new business venture as stars are favourable. Thorough preparation, a back-up plan and a quick but precise execution will help you float your new business, which will sustain on its own in the coming days, yielding good profits.

Gemini Family Today

Your vacation plans with family are likely to get thwarted as this might not be the best time for you to travel. This in turn, will give you a chance to spend more time with your family members. Carrying out your domestic responsibilities will reinforce your family ties.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, situations seem a little unstable. Keep a watch over some jealous subordinates, who might want to harm your reputation. Thinking on your feet and patiently handling the situation will work in your favour at the workplace.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, home remedies will help you in getting rid of your ailments, which had been troubling you for long. Health will remain satisfactory and some of you are likely to attain mental peace through yoga and meditation techniques.

Gemini Love Life Today

Youngsters who had suffered a heartbreak in recent times will soon find someone special who is likely to heal their heartache. A long-lasting relationship with an interesting personality is on the cards for those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874