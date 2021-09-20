Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Health will be at good condition

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Accordingly, you find it easier to initiate conversations with people around you, and even strangers for that matter. Your curious nature bound with intelligence, makes you a good fit for a research. Often you may find yourself intrigued by people around you, but you don’t have to compare yourself to others. Simply trust your instincts and catch hold of things that really matter to you. You have all the energy and cleverness in the world to get there. Gather all the faith hidden within you to stay determined. You are going to have an extraordinary day today with a lot of crystals pouring to your plate.

Gemini Finance Today

It’s a lucky day for business people as you may have profits beyond your expectations. Today seem to be a fine day if you are planning to sell that property you own, you can expect an appreciable price for holdings.

Gemini Family Today

Oops! You need to be careful before you get yourself into any kind of argument with your family. Because you don’t want that to land up on a fight and ruin your peace. Stay calm! And that will make your day much better.

Gemini Career Today

If you are planning to make a career decision today, there is a high possibility that you may choose a path that is most probably unsuitable to you. So, hold on, and give some extra thoughts on that, rethink your decision.

Gemini Health Today: You shall have a sound body and mind today and need not be worried of any sort of danger to your health. Nevertheless, do not be negligent and follow Covid norms strictly to keep yourself and your family safe.

Gemini Love Life Today: For those who are trying to find a life partner, might have to wait for some more time as today your stars are not approving it. Married couples may find a chance to go on a long drive and have fun.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Crimson

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

