Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Chances of improvement in finance

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis, you are two people in one body and you are quite unpredictable in nature. Despite your uncertainty, you function well under pressure and today, you will be able to turn unfavourable situations to your advantage. You will be charged with vigour and its positive effects will clearly be visible in the work you do today. The day will also provide ample opportunities to prove your mettle, which you will manage to cash in on. You need to relax a bit and enjoy the luxuries of life or it will be too late. Students will have to wait a little more to seek admission in a reputed foreign university. Start to pack your bags as your travel plans are likely to materialize.

Gemini Finance Today

There are high chances that you might get duped in terms of cash, so, beware of people who you deal in financially with. Towards the later part of the day, your financial position is likely to improve, strengthening your bank balance.

Gemini Family Today

Family members are likely to plan an auspicious occasion at home, but you might not get along with the guests well. This will not only upset your family elders but will also spoil the positive domestic environment.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to move ahead completing all your pending tasks one after the other. This will impress your bosses and will make you a favourable candidate for either a hike in salary or promotion in rank.

Gemini Health Today

You might suffer from a weather-induced allergen, but proper medications will help you find quick relief. Your overall health will remain good and you will continue with your routine exercises to stay fit.

Gemini Love Life Today

Cheerfulness and joy will prevail in your love life and you will be able to enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Paying attention to your beloved’s needs will bring the two of you closer.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

