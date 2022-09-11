Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2022: Praise from seniors

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Your finances may stay good and you may not delve into more investment schemes for today. You may be satisfied with your current earning. You may think of buying a new apartment, office or business space. Your family may support you in your financial matters. However, children may turn little tricky to handle. Things may flourish at work place. You may get a lot of praise from your boss on completion of the ongoing project. Your enthusiasm towards your work may reach a next level. You may stay fit and enjoy a protein rich diet. To have a leaner you may be your next target. You may work towards it by having less of carbs and more of protein. Your spouse may support you in this journey.

Gemini Finance Today A home loan desired by some of you may move a step further. You may get a decent deal in a real estate project. You may come across a profitable deal that may bring you big money in the next few days.

Gemini Family Today Gemini today is going to be a usual day when your family may experience its share of ups and downs. You may enjoy this roller-coaster ride. Your younger child may demand something that you may not approve of and this may turn the entire day unpleasant for you. However, things may improve towards the evening.

Gemini Career Today You may have a favorable day on the professional front. Those out on a business tour may return with some amazing news. You may be able to handle complicated tasks on the work front with ease and comfort.

Gemini Health Today Your self-love and the desire to stay fit may keep you away from all kinds of tensions. You may enjoy excellent health. Your age-old problems may start to disappear as you may eat a healthy diet not only today but every day.

Gemini Love Life Today You may get full support from your spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. This may boost your confidence and impart you with energy. You may plan to surprise your partner with a precious pendant.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

