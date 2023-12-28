Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 28, 2023 predicts friction in life

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say no to troubles Gemini Daily Horoscope, December 28, 2023: Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Have a happy love life where you both share emotions. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in professional life and prosperity also exists in life.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Settle the troubles within the love life amiably. This also helps you perform exceptionally well in the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Expect no surprises today. However, there can be friction in the morning which you need to settle by the end of the day. Do not let troubles go out of hand. Married Gemini natives need to ensure proper communication happens at home. Though single natives might be looking for new love, this is not a good time to start a new relationship. Those who are already in love will not find support at home. Be caring today and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You are professionally successful today. Despite major tasks, you will succeed in handling every job diligently. Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations. You may venture into different areas of trade as profits are assured. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dreams come true. Today is also good to relocate abroad for a job. Some Gemini females will succeed in handling managerial tasks, winning accolades from international clients.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good and this will reflect in your lifestyle. Manage your wealth smartly and also ensure you invest in the stock market after proper research. Businessmen will gain from partnerships. However, some Gemini natives may have marital disputes leading to legal cases which may cost heavily. Some seniors will also pick the day to hand over the baton of business to the next generation.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today. No major illness will disturb the day. But some natives, especially females will have issues associated with bone, chest, or lung. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. While you need to switch to a healthy menu, please avoid aerated drinks and extreme intake of sugar. A thorough medical checkup is good for health.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857