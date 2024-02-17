 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts health complications | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts health complications

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts health complications

By Dr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have a great day ahead

Your love affair will be good and there will be no major troubles within the office. Show professionalism today. Handle wealth smartly and health is also good.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Your love affair will be good and there will be no major troubles within the office.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Your love affair will be good and there will be no major troubles within the office.

Meet up with the new partner today and propose to start a new relationship. Be ready to take up new responsibilities and outshine the rest of your coworkers. Stay away from blind investments and look for more safe options today. Health is good throughout the day.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in love. You need to consider the preferences of your lover. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Spend more time together and also avoid digging into the unpleasant past. Some married males will get into office romance that will impact married life. Plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Married females will have minor issues at the house of their spouse and it is crucial to be careful to settle this crisis.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about some seniors who may conspire against you. There will be severe competition at the workplace and your performance will be scrutinized. Handle the challenges diplomatically. Be genuine at team meetings and always present ideas without fear. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Some traders will have issues with authorities that need to be settled with immediate effect.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth smartly today. While wealth will come to you, it is good to have a tab on expenditure. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the day. The first part of the day is good to renovate the house or to buy a two-wheeler. Some Gemini natives will consider investments in the stock market. However, do not try things like online lottery which may lead to financial loss.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor skin-related infections will be there and children need to be careful while playing as bruises may happen today. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

