Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: The stars are aligned in your favour

Gemini (May 21-June 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love affair intact through open communication. Keep the love affair intact through open communication. Your efforts to give the best performance at the office will have positive results. Wealth also exists. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your lover will be at your side in both happiness and grief today. Prove professional diligence at the workplace. Financially, you are good today. Health is also positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Continue showering affection on the lover. You may spend more time with your lover and, while sitting together, engage in more creative discussions. There will be a ruckus over egos, but you must adopt a diplomatic attitude to settle the crisis. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Some married females may have issues at their spouse’s house. This should be settled by discussing with the spouse.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may travel today and will also need to strive hard to convince clients, especially if you are in marketing and sales. Bankers, IT professionals, legal persons, chefs, architects, manufacturers, chemists, and media persons will have a tough schedule today. Government employees can expect a change in location. The second part is that the day is good to launch a new venture, and you should also be prepared to face minor legal issues related to tax.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in, and you will see pleasant moments to spend on luxury items. You may consider buying a car or even a new property. Some females will celebrate at the office, and this demands expenditure. You may also be a part of property discussions within the family. However, avoid getting into arguments over wealth today. Businessmen will see no shortage of funds as promoters will pump in investment, ensuring better growth. A bank loan will also be approved, adding more wealth to the coffers.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be intact. Some females will recover from bone-related issues, while children will also have their wounds healed. You should also be careful while using a wet floor, and some natives will also develop digestive issues. Those who are on vacation must be careful not to take part in adventure sports today. Pregnant females must also be careful not to lift heavy objects.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)