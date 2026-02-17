Gemini Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success knocks on your door Embrace love today and prefer spending more time with your lover. Take steps to settle your productivity issues and make safe monetary decisions today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make good investments for a better future. No major medical issue will trouble you today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today There will be fun and love in the relationship. Some lovers may not be able to give productive time to their partner, as this can cause rifts. Ensure you both spare more time for love, and long-distance love affairs that are on the verge of breaking up can also expect a new lease of life. There will also be interference from the parents that you need to control. Pick the day to even express the feeling to the crush, and single natives will obtain a positive response. Married females may consider expanding the family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today Stay calm at the workplace today. Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics for good. Be careful while giving suggestions at team meetings, and this is more crucial for those who have recently joined an organization. Those who are applying to foreign universities can expect good news. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies, and it is important to settle this issue without delay. Students will clear competitive examinations. There will also be success in clearing job interviews.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Consider making crucial decisions as the wealth status permits it today. You may also try selling a property, which will bring good money. Spend an amount on a celebration at the workplace. Entrepreneurs need to seriously think before making financial decisions, as loss of money is the last thing they want.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today Maintain a proper health schedule today. You need to have a balanced diet plus exercise. Those who are diabetic should be careful about their diet. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and can also develop bone-related troubles. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Follow all traffic rules while driving, and also avoid both alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

