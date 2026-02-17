Gemini Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success knocks on your door
Embrace love today and prefer spending more time with your lover. Take steps to settle your productivity issues and make safe monetary decisions today.
Have a positive attitude towards life. Be a patient listener in the relationship and give the best at work. Make good investments for a better future. No major medical issue will trouble you today.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
There will be fun and love in the relationship. Some lovers may not be able to give productive time to their partner, as this can cause rifts. Ensure you both spare more time for love, and long-distance love affairs that are on the verge of breaking up can also expect a new lease of life. There will also be interference from the parents that you need to control. Pick the day to even express the feeling to the crush, and single natives will obtain a positive response. Married females may consider expanding the family.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Stay calm at the workplace today. Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics for good. Be careful while giving suggestions at team meetings, and this is more crucial for those who have recently joined an organization. Those who are applying to foreign universities can expect good news. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies, and it is important to settle this issue without delay. Students will clear competitive examinations. There will also be success in clearing job interviews.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Consider making crucial decisions as the wealth status permits it today. You may also try selling a property, which will bring good money. Spend an amount on a celebration at the workplace. Entrepreneurs need to seriously think before making financial decisions, as loss of money is the last thing they want.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Maintain a proper health schedule today. You need to have a balanced diet plus exercise. Those who are diabetic should be careful about their diet. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and can also develop bone-related troubles. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems. Follow all traffic rules while driving, and also avoid both alcohol and tobacco.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More