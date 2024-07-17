Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts progress in love life

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness around Look for the pleasant moments in love and keep the lover in high spirits. Put maximum effort into giving the best result in the job. Handle wealth carefully today. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Look for the pleasant moments in love and keep the lover in high spirits.

Stay happy in the relationship and look for ways to augment the romance. At the office, you’ll be the main player to resolve troubles. Both finance and health would also be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Your parents will be supportive and your partner will also be positive towards this idea. You may have disagreements with the partner but do not get into arguments. Instead, handle the issues tactfully. Your commitment to the relationship will lead to happiness. Single Gemini females can expect a proposal from a known person at college, office, or the gym today. Married females may have issues with the interference of the siblings of the spouse and you need to resolve this through open communication.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

No major professional hiccup will trouble you. Some additional responsibilities will keep you busy but they will also help you prove your mettle. Continue your discipline at work and the management will consider appraisal and promotion. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Traders and entrepreneurs will also consider expanding their business to new locations. Maintain a cordial relationship with business partners. Students appearing for examinations should focus more on academics.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but ensure you save for the rainy day. Do not spend a big amount on luxury. However, you may think about buying a property or jewelry which is also an investment. Professionals can hope for a rise in their salary. Today is also good to donate money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in business expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is wise to be careful while taking part in adventure sports including hiking, mountain biking, and underwater activities. Seniors must be careful about their health and should also consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasiness. Some females will develop skin-related infections today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)