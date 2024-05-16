 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts success in academics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts success in academics

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major medical issue will also hurt you.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, today, your love life will see major twists.

Today, your love life will see major twists. Ensure you give the best results on the job. Handle finance with care. No major medical issue will also hurt you. Ensure the love life is stronger today. Take concrete steps to give the best results on the job. Financially, you will be good and your health will be intact. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Handle finance with care.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Handle finance with care.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today 

Be creative in your love life and ensure you both engage in activities that will keep you happy. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair. Some females will go back to the old love affair. However, you should ensure that this will not impact the current relationship. Today is good to troubleshoot past problems and your attempts will also have the backing of parents. Those who want to analyze whether the relationship is good to be taken ahead can do it as the day is auspicious. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Gemini Career Horoscope Today 

Be careful while taking up new tasks at the office. Your performance will be judged today which will also lead to appraisals. Ensure you maintain a good relationship with seniors and clients. You may travel for a job today while healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime. Some artists and creative persons will get opportunities to prove their talent. Students waiting for admission at a foreign university can expect good news. 

 

Gemini Money Horoscope Today 

Wealth will come in from different courses including a previous investment. This will permit you to make crucial decisions at home. Some females will purchase jewelry today. Those who are keen to invest can consider the stock market as well as speculative business. Stick to a proper financial plan and this will help you invest smartly. You may also be required to spend on a wedding a festival or a celebration within the family.

 

Gemini Health Horoscope Today 

Females with acidity or diabetes-related issues need to be careful about their diet. Avoid spicy food today and also drink plenty of water. Some seniors will recover from ailments today. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. It is good to start exercising today. Avoid junk food and also take care while taking part in adventure activities while on a vacation. 

 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  •  Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  •  Symbol: Twins
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Arms &amp; Lungs
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Silver
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts success in academics

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On