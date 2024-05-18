 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 advises a new health regime | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 advises a new health regime

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for May 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A perfect love & office life is the highlight of the day.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be positive today in thoughts

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Today is good to enjoy the happy moments of love.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Today is good to enjoy the happy moments of love.

A perfect love & office life is the highlight of the day. Look for moments to celebrate at home &office. Handle wealth carefully as this is an area of concern.

Keep your love life engaged. Spend every moment with the lover to the fullest and avoid arguments of all sorts. Similarly, your workplace will be cooperative and fun-filled, helping you deliver the best. Handle wealth diligently and also take care of your health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to enjoy the happy moments of love. When you are new in a relationship, it is important to give surprises. A romantic dinner is a nice occasion to discuss the marriage. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial decisions in life can be taken. Those who are single can consider expressing their interest in the first half of the day and the response will be positive.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Give the best results at the office. New responsibilities will make you professionally stronger. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings. Your management will notice your commitment and will reward you sooner. Stay away from gossip and also ensure your productivity is not compromised today. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, hospitality, education, and transport will see good returns. Students will find success in cracking competitive examinations and even can expect their first job today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You may sell off a property or buy one today. The second half is good for financially helping a needy friend. However, do not buy luxury items and instead go for smart investments including the stock market. Avoid monetary disputes which may lead to chaos in life.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will cause trouble in life. However, some females may develop gynecological issues. Those who have a history of diabetes or liver-related issues need to be careful about their diet. Skip any food rich in oil and grease and instead go for more vegetables and salads. Adventure trips should be avoided today, as the planets do not favor adventures today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
