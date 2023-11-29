Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 29, 2023 predicts smart investments

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your dreams will come true The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today. There will be no serious health issues as well. Gemini Daily Horoscope, November 29, 2023: The daily horoscope predicts a happy love life, a productive professional life, and a robust financial one today.

Be sincere in the love life and this will bring in good results. You may consider settling problems both at home and office. Financial fortune ensures happiness in the personal life. No major health issues will also disturb you.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle with the lover today. Avoid unpleasant discussions and do not delve into the past. Some females will get proposals today. Interestingly a co-worker or a friend will propose and you may accept it based on your preference. Stay out of any extramarital relationship that may damage your marital life. Some married females may find it hard to adjust to the family of the spouse and this needs to be discussed with the husband with immediate effect.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new assignments. Some tasks will be tiring and you will need to spend overtime at the workplace. New projects from even abroad will knock on the door today. Team leaders and managers must take the initiative to settle the issues within the team. Those who have interviews lined up for the day can expect success. Students will also clear examinations today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Manage the money smartly today. Minor troubles may come in the first half of the day. Some expected finance will come to the coffers causing serious anguish. However, things will be settled down in the second part of the day. Today is good to gift something expensive for your wife or girlfriend. Businessmen will see funds from different investors but only in the second part of the day.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will trouble you today. Instead, you will also get relief from existing medical issues. Some Gemini natives will also be discharged from the hospital. However, seniors need to be careful about their diet. Include more vegetables and fruits in the menu while skipping both alcohol and tobacco. Those who ride two-wheelers must wear a helmet. Minor Gemini natives may have small bruises but they will be fine within a day or two.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

