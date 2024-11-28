Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts a busy day in business

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you care for the people around Despite minor friction in the love affair, you will see peasant moments with your partner. Skip egos at the workplace to be productive and successful today. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling.

Be a good listener in the love relationship and spend time with your partner. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Be careful about the monetary decisions you make today. Your health will be normal.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Consider pleasant moments in love and some Gemini females will receive proposals while attending a party event or an official function. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level by consulting with the parents and you can be sure the elders at the home will approve the love today. You may also patch up with the old lover, which may bring back joy. Minor disagreements would have been the reason for the split and you need to resolve them today for a good future.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new responsibilities. Your commitment will impress the clients which will also add value to your profile. Minor disagreements with the team members at the workplace need to be resolved with immediate effect. Some seniors will find mistakes in their work, impacting their morale. Some IT projects may require professionals to spend long hours at the workstation. Those who are in manufacturing, construction, and operation business will see tight schedules but creative solutions.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good and this will help to settle all pending dues. You may also consider investments in mutual funds and the stock market as the returns are guaranteed. A legal dispute will also be settled today, where you may win an ancestral property. Some females will donate money to charity. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good while some children will complain about oral health issues. There can also be issues related to digestion and it is good to avoid outside food. Today is also good to hold a surgery and if you have one scheduled, go ahead with it. Ensure your diet is rich in nutrients and proteins.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)