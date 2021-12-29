Gemini Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

2022 is full of benefits from your past efforts. Achievements in your field of work are guaranteed. Focus on your goals – only then you can achieve them. The third quarter of the year will be profitable for you in all aspects of your life. Your romance with your partner will be at its peak. Your relationship with your family will be very delightful. During the second half of the year you will become more responsible and serious about your life. Students might also get a chance to study abroad in this new session.



Gemini Finance in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be good for your finances. You will have enough deposits to invest in a new property. The second quarter will be better in terms of monetary gains through your business. You may have a little inconvenience during the first few months of the year, but you will recover from it very soon.

Gemini Family in Year 2022

This year will be very special in terms of the domestic front. Your relationship with your family will strengthen in the new year. Some of you will also get a chance to move into your new home and it will bring you relief and joy.



Gemini Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 may bring mixed results on your career front. You might have to work a little harder to perform well. Your competitors might also try to pull you down and there might be questions about your efficiency. Do not let it affect your momentum and pace towards your goals.



Gemini Health in Year 2022

This year 2022 will be fair as far as health goes. Elders may have to face some stomach-related issues during the second half of the year. Keep your food habits in check, your dietary habits and sporting activities will help you in staying healthy and glowing.



Gemini Love Life in Year 2022

The year 2022 will bring you a lot of happiness and romance. Married couples will get to enjoy better understanding and intimacy with their partners. Singles who are looking for love may find partners too.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1, 4

Lucky Months: February, March, August & October

