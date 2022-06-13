Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 13, '22 states,favourable day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today you should handle any adverse situations with a calm and sincere approach. Your calm and collected attitude may help you navigate the hurdles on the professional front. Avoid switching your job for the time being and look for growth opportunities within the organization. Business partnerships during this phase shall prove to be favorable. Things will remain favourable in family life for Gemini natives and they may remain at peace. Social life will be slow due to a hectic family scene, so plan your schedule well. Your performance in the educational field will be remarkable. The harder you work the better results you will get. Gemini students preparing for competitive exams may also taste success. There are chances of you going on long-distance travel to a religious place. Your level of happiness and satisfaction will improve. This is a favourable period for Geminis investing in real estate or making changes in your existing house.

Gemini Finance Today Some of you can get the ball rolling for the joint venture or collaboration you may be been planning. You could look at additional investment options to expand your business. This is a good day to repay your existing debt as you may come into money.

Gemini Family Today Family life will be smooth and you’ll have hectic plans for the evening with family and friends. This may help you reconnect with your loved ones on a deeper level. You may also succeed in resolving a long-standing dispute with your sibling.

Gemini Career Today Gemini natives will have to sort their schedule as an important meeting scheduled today may get delayed due to some confusion or miscommunication. Be more attentive to your schedule else you'd find yourself in soup over forgetting commitments. Avoid switching jobs for now.

Gemini Health Today Health is likely to be stable today for Gemini natives. You will feel fresher and also be conscious about what you are doing today. Recreation and social activity are likely to be important to keep your mental balance.

Gemini Love Life Today Avoid friction with your partner over something they said in a state of anger in the past. Remain forgiving rather than carrying past baggage. Work on building stronger ties with a new perspective, Geminis.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON