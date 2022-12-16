Gemini Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: Pleasant surprises on the cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems to be a moderately favourable day for the Gemini natives. Sharing your future plans with your parents can prove helpful and you may get valuable career advice from the elders in your family. The spouse can be supportive and offer you the required moral and financial support. Some may join advanced courses to get more job opportunities. Your financial condition is stable and cash may flow in from unexpected sources.

Some pleasant surprises on the cards on the love front. You may celebrate a lovely evening with your beloved and friends. Married couples may have good news to share with loved ones. Healthwise, you may feel fine and indulge in activities that relax your mind and give you positive energy. A property case may resolve with the help of a third party. Everything looks good, you just avoid risky trips today.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

This is a rewarding day and your past investments may prove beneficial and give you financial stability. Some may also plan to buy or renovate a property. You may achieve your short-term financial goals with ease.

Gemini Family Today:

Your bonding with your children or spouse may grow stronger and make you feel happy and content. You may also attend a family event with your parents. You may spend money on children.

Gemini Career Today:

It is a moderately suitable day on the career front. You may update your knowledge and consider changing your job for a better salary package and higher designation.

Gemini Health Today:

This is an excellent day and you may spend it with family or friends. You may feel relaxed after an intense session of yoga or a workout. All your health issues may be over.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Committed couples may take big decisions regarding moving in or getting married. Married couples may expect good news. You may share your problems with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

