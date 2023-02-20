Gemini Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Energetic day ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It can be a mixed day for the Gemini natives. You may feel energetic all day long and use this energy in making short or long-term career goals. Some may join a new fitness regime to be in perfect shape. You may enjoy your current relationship with a perfect person. Your new business may thrive and all your hard work mat meet with success. Salespersons may achieve their targets with ease.

Favourable planetary alignments may make it easy to handle career related obstacles with ease and make some major decisions. Your elder brother may become your great support system and guide you to choose right career path. Some may buy their dream home today. Everything seems in sync, but avoid travelling today.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

It seems to be an excellent day on the financial front. High-risk investments may get you good returns in the near future. Your regular source of income may keep your financial condition stable.

Gemini Family Today:

It seems to be a good day. You may meet your old friends or favorite cousins today and have a great time with them. Parents may offer you financial help.

Gemini Career Today:

Moderate day is indicated on the work front. You may work hard and spend extra hours to deliver what you promised at work. Coworkers may not be able to help you with something today.

Gemini Health Today:

It is a wonderful day on the health front. All your health issues may vanish and you may feel better now. You may also try to maintain mental health by opting for meditation and yoga.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Your beloved may reciprocate the same feelings you have for him or her and it may make you feel secure in your current relationship. Enjoying fun activities with love partner is on the cards. Singles may find someone interesting and think about taking things ahead.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

